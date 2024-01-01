News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » David Warner retires from ODIs before farewell Test

David Warner retires from ODIs before farewell Test

January 01, 2024 08:04 IST
'It'll help the One-day team move along a bit ... but if they need me, they know where I am.'

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner, a key member of Australia’s team that won the 50-overs World Cup for the sixth time in India last year, will play his 112th and final Test against Pakistan at the SCG, starting Wednesday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Australia opener David Warner has decided to call time on his One-Day International and Test careers to spend more time with his family.

 

The 37-year-old, a key member of the Australia team that won the 50-overs World Cup for the sixth time in India last year, will play his 112th and final Test against Pakistan at his home, Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on Wednesday.

"I said at the World Cup that I wanted to get through that ... but I've decided to also announce my retirement from that format," Warner told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

"It'll help the One-day team move along a bit ... but if they need me, they know where I am."

Warner scored 22 centuries and 6,932 runs, at an average of 45.30, over 161 One-Day Internationals after his debut in January 2009, winning two World Cups in the format.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
