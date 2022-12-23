Sam Curran 'back to where it all started'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history on Friday.

Punjab Kings paid 18.5 Crores for the England all-rounder’s services.

Mumabi Indians and Rajasthan Royal were the first two teams in the hunt for the 24-year-old then Chennai Super Kings entered the contest. PBKS made their entry later on and engaged in an intense battle with CSK.

PBKS was the first franchise for Curran in the IPL before he went on to join CSK later on. Curran missed last year's IPL and will now be making a return in the upcoming season.

Curran took to Twitter to open up on being the most expensive player in the history of the auction, he tweeted, ‘Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it.’

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia expressed his happiness in getting Curran to the team and hailed him as world-class player.

‘He is a world-class player. He will play in any World XI team. Any of the top teams. He is that good. He is probably one of the best all-rounders in the world, if not the best all-rounder. He brings a great balance to the team. A good bunch of Indian players, all-rounders as well and we got Sam Curran. So, very happy,’ said Wadia.