Vijay Hazare: Jaiswal fails as Mumbai go down to Maharashtra

IMAGE: Arshin Kulkarni hit a run-a-ball 114 with the help of 11 boundaries and three sixes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Arshin Kulkarni struck a run-a-ball 114 while Ramakrishna Ghosh made a stunning 27-ball 64 not out to set up Maharashtra's comprehensive 128-run win over Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match, in Jaipur, on Saturday.

It was Mumbai's first loss but they remained in top-two along with Punjab on 16 points each. Maharashtra are at third spot with 12 points with three wins from five matches.

Kulkarni shared 140 runs with Prithvi Shaw (71 off 75 balls) for the opening wicket to lay the foundation for Maharashtra's massive 366 for 4 after electing to bat first.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad made 66 off 52 balls but it was Ghosh who sent the Mumbai bowlers on a leather hunt by smashing three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball knock of 64 not out that took Maharashtra's score past the 350-run mark.

Chasing a massive target, Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who on Saturday made it to the India ODI team for the upcoming New Zealand series at home, was dismissed for just three off nine balls. But his opening partner Angkrish Raghuvanshi kept Mumbai's hopes alive with an 88-ball 92.

But the asking rate kept climbing and his dismissal in the 33rd over at the score of 186 for 7 ended Mumbai's hopes.

Siddhesh Lad and Tanush Kotian contributed 52 and 36 respectively but it turned out to be too little in the big chase as Mumbai were all out for 238 in 42 overs.

For Maharashtra, Pradeep Dadhe took three wickets for 43 runs while Satyajeet Bachhav grabbed two wickets for 44 runs.

Brief scores:

Maharashtra 366 for 4 in 50 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 114, Prithvi Shaw 71, Ruturaj Gaikwad 66, Ramakrishna Ghosh 64 not out; Tushar Deshpande 2/83) beat Mumbai 238 all out in 42 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 92, Siddhesh Lad 52; Pradeep Dadhe 3/43, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/44) by 128 runs.

Sikkim 75 all out in 22.2 overs (Palzor Tamang 13; Arshdeep Singh 5/34) lost to Punjab 81 for no loss (Prabhsimran Singh 53 not out, Harnoor Singh 22 not out) by 10 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 320 for 8 in 50 overs (Pukhraj Mann 134, Innesh Mahajan 95; Ravi Kiran 3/65, Dev Aditya Singh 2/60) lost to Chhattisgarh 321 for 7 in 49.4 overs (Aayush Pandey 78, Amandeep Khare 72, Anuj Tiwary 67; Vaibhav Arora 2/70, Rohit Kumar 2/79) by 3 wickets.

Goa 270 all out in 49.1 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 105, Abhinav Tejrana 54; Abhay Negi 3/50, Jagadeesha Suchith 3/54) lost to Uttarakhand 274 for 3 in 46.2 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 115 not out, Shashwat Dangwal 70 not out) by 7 wickets.