Jhulan, Heather, Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC World Cricket Committee

Jhulan, Heather, Knight, Eoin Morgan join MCC World Cricket Committee

Source: PTI
June 26, 2023 19:22 IST
Jhulan Goswami was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in April this year.

IMAGE: Jhulan Goswami was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in April this year. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Legendary Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami and two English players in Heather Knight and 2019 ODI World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan have joined the MCC World Cricket Committee (WCC) ahead of its meeting at the Lord's, the club said on Monday.

The WCC, which is an independent body comprised of current and former international cricketers, umpires, and officials from across the world.

 

Often regarded as one of the fastest bowler in the women's game, Goswami retired from international cricket last year, and fittingly her final appearance was at Lord's in the ODI against England, where she was given a guard of honour.

The seamer enjoyed a career spanning two decades, taking over 300 wickets in white-ball cricket across 272 appearances, as well 44 wickets in 12 Test matches.

She was made an Honorary Life Member of MCC in April this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jhulan, Heather and Eoin to the World Cricket committee," Chair of the MCC World Cricket committee Mike Gatting, said in a release.

"These are three players who have excelled at the very top of the international game and their knowledge of how the elite level of cricket works will be an advantage to the committee.

"It is also important that we are growing the female representation on the committee with the growth that women's cricket has enjoyed in recent years. Jhulan and Heather join Clare Connor and Suzie Bates who can all offer first-hand insight into the women's game."

The WCC will meet on Monday and Tuesday at Lord's ahead of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia, with various outputs from the meeting to be communicated after the conclusion of the match.

Source: PTI
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

