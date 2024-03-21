Cummins wants aggressive start for SRH in IPL 2024

Want to see aggressive start from SRH: Captain Pat Cummins

Photograph: Kind courtesy SRH/X

Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins hopes his team can make an aggressive start in the IPL this season and gain some early grounds.

Cummins was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year's player auction, and the Australian has replaced South African Aiden Markram as their captain.

"A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata's a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” said Cummins in a video posted by the SRH on their 'X' account.

The Hyderabad outfit will begins its IPL campaign with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the former team of Cummins, at the Eden Garden on March 23.

The pacer said he wanted to work closely with the players and coaching staff to get the maximum results during the tournament.

"I mean, the plans are, you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don't know too well…get to know them."

“Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player,” said Cummins.

The 30-year-old, who had led Australia to the WTC, Ashes, and the World Cup triumphs last year, was excited to see a blend of youth and experience in the SRH ranks.

“I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Obviously, Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent."

"I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma), Umran Malik, these guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited. So, I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead,” said Cummins.