News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins wants aggressive start for SRH in IPL 2024

Cummins wants aggressive start for SRH in IPL 2024

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 15:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Want to see aggressive start from SRH: Captain Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins

Photograph: Kind courtesy SRH/X

Newly-appointed Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins hopes his team can make an aggressive start in the IPL this season and gain some early grounds.

Cummins was acquired for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore by Sunrisers during the last year's player auction, and the Australian has replaced South African Aiden Markram as their captain.

"A bit of planning to go and then just want to get off to a really good start. T20s are hard. Kolkata's a good team, but I just want to see a really aggressive start to the season,” said Cummins in a video posted by the SRH on their 'X' account.

 

The Hyderabad outfit will begins its IPL campaign with a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, the former team of Cummins, at the Eden Garden on March 23.

The pacer said he wanted to work closely with the players and coaching staff to get the maximum results during the tournament.

"I mean, the plans are, you know, I work really closely with the guys that I don't know too well…get to know them."

“Get to know what they need from me out in the middle. And then work with coaches and what they want to see out of me as well as a player,” said Cummins.

The 30-year-old, who had led Australia to the WTC, Ashes, and the World Cup triumphs last year, was excited to see a blend of youth and experience in the SRH ranks.

“I think we've got a great mix. We've got a couple more experienced guys like Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar). Obviously, Aiden Markram was captain last year. But we've got some exciting young talent."

"I'm super excited to see guys like Abhishek (Sharma), Umran Malik, these guys I've only seen a little bit of but super excited. So, I think fans should be pretty pumped for the season ahead,” said Cummins.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'All the banter & fun have started with Pant's return'
'All the banter & fun have started with Pant's return'
Dhoni's farewell? CSK starts title defense vs RCB
Dhoni's farewell? CSK starts title defense vs RCB
IPL 2024: Four men, four narratives and a glitzy Cup
IPL 2024: Four men, four narratives and a glitzy Cup
Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece
Why Aattam Is A Masterpiece
Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain
Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain
Dhanush Gets Ready To Play Ilaiyaraaja
Dhanush Gets Ready To Play Ilaiyaraaja
Award to TM Krishna: Madras Academy event boycotted
Award to TM Krishna: Madras Academy event boycotted

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

SEE: Rinku, KKR Coach Show Off Moves

SEE: Rinku, KKR Coach Show Off Moves

IPL 2024: Southern Derby set to kick off season 17

IPL 2024: Southern Derby set to kick off season 17

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances