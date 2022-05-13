News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins' IPL stint over, set to return home early

Source: PTI
May 13, 2022 13:03 IST
Pat Cummins

Photograph: Kind Courtesy KKR/Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders pace spearhead Pat Cummins will no longer take part in the remainder of the IPL as he is set to leave for home early to recover from a minor hip injury, according to a report.

A report in cricket.com.au said that the Australian Test captain, who was roped in by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore, is returning to Sydney for his rehabilitation ahead of the national team's tour of Sri Lanka next month.

 

The report adds that Cummins' recovery is expected to take a fortnight.

Besides leading the Test side, Cummins is also a vital member of the ODI and T20 teams as Australia is set to embark on a hectic 18-month-long cricket calendar.

The Sri Lanka tour will be followed by Australia's T20 World Cup title defence at home, a five-Test home summer, a Test tour of India and an away Ashes campaign.

The Aussies will then return to India for the ODI World Cup in October 2023.

The KKR team management, however, is yet to confirm the development.

Cummins played only five matches in the IPL this year and picked up seven wickets at a strike rate of 17.0.

With the bat, he scored 63 runs, which includes a blazing 14-ball 56 not out against Mumbai Indians -- the joint highest fifty in the history of the IPL -- last month.

KKR are on the brink of elimination, having just 10 points from 12 games.

Shreyas Iyer and his team will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

