HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why CSK should target Sarfaraz Khan at IPL auction

Why CSK should target Sarfaraz Khan at IPL auction

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 16, 2025 13:01 IST

x

Sarfaraz Khan

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan has strengthened his case in the build-up to the IPL mini auction with a stunning knock of 64 from 25 balls against Haryana. Photograph: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

Former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina believes the five-time IPL champions should look at buying the in-form Sarfaraz Khan at the auction on Tuesday.

Raina said that the Mumbai batter's red-hot domestic form makes him a timely and value-driven option.

Sarfaraz, 28, has strengthened his case in the build-up to the auction with a stunning knock of 64 from 25 balls against Haryana to power Mumbai to a four-wicket victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has piled up 256 runs from six innings in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a strike-rate of 182.85, averaging 64.

"I think he is in great form. We saw earlier that when Venkatesh Iyer was bought for a big amount, the form wasn't quite there. Sarfaraz, on the other hand, is batting really well right now. You don't get

that kind of player easily, the range of shots he plays, the confidence he has," Raina said on JioStar.

"The form Sarfaraz is in, even if he plays four or six matches and wins you two games, that 7 crore will be fully justified. After his first-class performances, he has also been included in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is a form player, following a process. Chennai's wicket is technically sound, and if he gets set in a system like CSK, where the focus is on winning games, I think CSK will benefit greatly from his form," he added.

CSK have retained 16 players -- including four overseas, spending a total of Rs 81.60 crores on retention. They enter the IPL 2026 mini auction with Rs 43.40 crore in their kitty. They brought in Sanju Samson in a high-profile trade with Rajasthan Royals, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran going the other way.

 

List of 16 players retained: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (Traded), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel. 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sarfaraz: 'Selectors Will Always Have A Plan'
Sarfaraz: 'Selectors Will Always Have A Plan'
How Sarfaraz dropped out of India reckoning
How Sarfaraz dropped out of India reckoning
One cannot score runs in every single match: Sarfaraz
One cannot score runs in every single match: Sarfaraz
'Sorry for him...' Ashwin baffled by Sarfaraz snub
'Sorry for him...' Ashwin baffled by Sarfaraz snub
Sarfaraz Loses 17 Kg. Is Agarkar Listening?
Sarfaraz Loses 17 Kg. Is Agarkar Listening?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Quick Facts About Rajinikanth

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

5 Ways To Protect Your Hair From Winter Damage

VIDEOS

Rakhi Sawant Stuns in 'Blue Drum' Entry at Event 0:55

Rakhi Sawant Stuns in 'Blue Drum' Entry at Event

Alia Bhatt Redefines Elegance in a Gorgeous Black Dress1:04

Alia Bhatt Redefines Elegance in a Gorgeous Black Dress

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch2:02

Sanjay Dutt Graces the Red Carpet at Alta Stella Launch

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO