'He's off my Christmas card list': Broad after being penalised by father

August 12, 2020 10:14 IST

England bowler Stuart Broad has shown he still has his sense of humour after being penalised by his father and match referee Chris Broad for a breach during the first Test against Pakistan.

Stuart was docked 15 per cent of his match fees and a third demerit point was added to his disciplinary record – a punishment made on the recommendation of Broad senior for using inappropriate language against Pakistan’s player Yasir Shah during the first Test in Manchester.

"Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing," the release added.

England’s Barmy Army wrote on Twitter after the ICC tweeted the decision: ‘Stuart Broad fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad! Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly.’

The 34-year-old pace bowler was ready with a quip: ‘He’s off the Christmas card & present list.’

Jokes aside, Broad is on the verge of a one-match ban for raking up three demerit points.

Broad's previous breaches were on January 27 this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, for using a swear word towards South Africa’s Faf du Plessis in Johannesburg, and on August 19, 2018, in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge for “aggressive language” against India’s Rishabh Pant.

The Pant sanction ends next week. But a further mistake under the code of conduct during the second Test this week will call for a one-match ban for Broad.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O'Shaughnessy levelled the charge against Broad.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.