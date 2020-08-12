Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach tests positive for COVID-19

Source:

August 12, 2020 12:52 IST

IMAGE: Dishant Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dishant Yagnik/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Premier League franchise announced on Wednesday, days before leaving for the UAE to participate in the lucrative league.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is set to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for COVID-19," the franchise said in a statement.

"The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

"The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible."

Yagnik is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to a hospital for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.