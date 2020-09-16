CSK's COVID-struck Gaikwad unlikely for IPL opener vs MI

Source:

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad is seen as Suresh Raina's replacement, who pulled out of the IPL and flew back home due to personal reasons. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Chennai Super Kings/Instagram



Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, continues to be in isolation and is unlikely to be available for the team's IPL opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the India 'A' batsman is doing "absolutely fine" but has not yet got the BCCI's clearance to join the team's bio-bubble.



"Ruturaj has still not been cleared by the BCCI medical team and is in isolation. He is unlikely to be available for the first match. We are expecting him back in the (bubble) in the next couple of days, he is doing absolutely fine," Viswanathan said.



13 members of the CSK contingent tested positive for the virus last month and two of them were players - Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar. Chahar, along with 11 others, has recovered and resumed training after clearing his mandatory two tests.



Gaikwad too underwent two tests on Sunday and Monday, the results of which are not known. After clearing the COVID test after the 14-day quarantine, a player is also needed to undergo a cardiovascular and lung function test to ensure he is fit to train.



Gaikwad is seen as Suresh Raina's replacement in the team, who pulled out of the IPL and flew back home due to personal reasons. Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh has also withdrawn due to personal reasons.



Visawanthan said the team has not not decided on their replacements yet.