Virat, Anushka donate for Mumbai police welfare

Virat, Anushka donate for Mumbai police welfare

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 09, 2020 18:49 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, on Saturday, informed that India cricket skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

 

"Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Singh tweeted from his official handle.

Earlier, Kohli and Sharma had given undisclosed amounts to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the fight against COVID-19.

Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the country. 

