PHOTOS: WI vs England, 1st Test, Antigua

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between West Indies and England, played in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Jason Holder. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

England had no success with the second new ball as West Indies got to lunch losing only one wicket, that of Jason Holder, in the first session on day three of the first Test in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.

The hosts slowly inched towards erasing their first innings deficit, reaching 271 for five wickets, only 40 runs behind England as the match neared the halfway stage.

West Indies scored 69 runs in the session, losing all-rounder Holder, caught-behind off Ben Stokes for 45 when the former captain could not get his bat out of the way in time.

IMAGE: West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner bats while England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes watches. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"It was a late call to leave it. Just unfortunate it hit the toe end of my bat," Holder said.

Nkrumah Bonner (68) and Joshua Da Silva (29) survived 14 overs against the new ball, mostly untroubled.

Bonner came out of his shell occasionally, most notably hitting Mark Wood for six, albeit off a top edge but survival was his primary concern in an attritional battle.

IMAGE: West Indies' Joshua Da Silva takes evasive action from a short ball bowled by England's Mark Wood. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England bowled generally tidily on a pitch offering the pace bowlers little assistance, but know they badly need a couple of quick wickets after the break to avoid the prospect of facing a significant first-innings deficit.

"I thought we had a good session," said Holder.

"The aim of the game here was just to wear England's bowlers down a little bit more. It's just a matter for us to stay patient and I think the runs will come.

"Still a very easy-paced wicket, a wicket you can adjust on if you get into a bad position. Not much spin, but so far still a good wicket."