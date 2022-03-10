News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: WI vs England, 1st Test, Antigua

PHOTOS: WI vs England, 1st Test, Antigua

March 10, 2022 23:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from Day 3 of the first Test between West Indies and England, played in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday.

England's Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Jason Holder

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Jason Holder. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

England had no success with the second new ball as West Indies got to lunch losing only one wicket, that of Jason Holder, in the first session on day three of the first Test in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday.

 

The hosts slowly inched towards erasing their first innings deficit, reaching 271 for five wickets, only 40 runs behind England as the match neared the halfway stage.

West Indies scored 69 runs in the session, losing all-rounder Holder, caught-behind off Ben Stokes for 45 when the former captain could not get his bat out of the way in time.

West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner bats while England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes watches 

IMAGE: West Indies' Nkrumah Bonner bats while England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes watches. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"It was a late call to leave it. Just unfortunate it hit the toe end of my bat," Holder said.

Nkrumah Bonner (68) and Joshua Da Silva (29) survived 14 overs against the new ball, mostly untroubled.

Bonner came out of his shell occasionally, most notably hitting Mark Wood for six, albeit off a top edge but survival was his primary concern in an attritional battle.

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva takes evasive action from a short ball bowled by England's Mark Wood 

IMAGE: West Indies' Joshua Da Silva takes evasive action from a short ball bowled by England's Mark Wood. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England bowled generally tidily on a pitch offering the pace bowlers little assistance, but know they badly need a couple of quick wickets after the break to avoid the prospect of facing a significant first-innings deficit.

"I thought we had a good session," said Holder.

"The aim of the game here was just to wear England's bowlers down a little bit more. It's just a matter for us to stay patient and I think the runs will come.

"Still a very easy-paced wicket, a wicket you can adjust on if you get into a bad position. Not much spin, but so far still a good wicket."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Warner reckons Mankading is 'spirit of cricket issue'
Warner reckons Mankading is 'spirit of cricket issue'
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'
Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'
Women's WC: Harman's fifty in vain as NZ thrash India
Women's WC: Harman's fifty in vain as NZ thrash India
UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya defeated by ally's sister
UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya defeated by ally's sister
Modi flaunts BJP win as approval for his policies
Modi flaunts BJP win as approval for his policies
BJP's vote share rises in 4 states, dips in U'khand
BJP's vote share rises in 4 states, dips in U'khand
Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner
Chelsea future uncertain after sanctions against owner

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Pak vs Aus: ICC rates Pindi pitch 'below average'

Pak vs Aus: ICC rates Pindi pitch 'below average'

Siraj Or Axar For Pink Ball Test?

Siraj Or Axar For Pink Ball Test?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances