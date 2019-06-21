News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tamim disappointed in himself

Tamim disappointed in himself

June 21, 2019 10:45 IST

Australia'S Mitchell Starc celebrates after bowling out Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal

IMAGE: Australia'S Mitchell Starc celebrates after bowling out Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Bangladesh expects a lot from opener Tamim Iqbal and the left-hander was candid enough to admit that he has not been able to live up to expectations in the ongoing World Cup.

In the six games he had played so far, Tamim has hit just one half-century in the competition -- 62 against Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday that too in a losing cause.

It is not that Tamim has not been getting starts in the tournament. Every time he looks on course for a big score, the 30-year-old simply gives away his wicket.

 

"In the last game I was batting well, against Australia it was the same but I've not been able to capitalise with important runs," Tamim said after Bangladesh's third loss in the competition.

"The team expects a lot from me, I expect a lot from myself, and until now it's not been great.

"In the first three games, I got myself set and then played two bad shots -- I got a decent delivery in the first game (against South Africa) but after that I gave my wicket away so I needed to be more disciplined," he added.

"But I still have three games to go to try and change that around," he said. 

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Women's T20 likely to get 2022 Commonwealth Games spot

Women's T20 likely to get 2022 Commonwealth Games spot

Vettori: Williamson is greatest New Zealand ODI player

Vettori: Williamson is greatest New Zealand ODI player

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use