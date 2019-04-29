Cricket Buzz: Shoaib Malik to return home from England

April 29, 2019 18:52 IST

IMAGE: Shoaib Malik with wife Sania Mirza. Photograph: Sania Mirza/Twitter

Experienced Pakistan middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will return home for 10 days from the ongoing tour of England due to personal reasons, the PCB said on Monday.

"The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days' time," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The Board, however, did not clarify the reason behind granting leave to the veteran cricketer.

"The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib's privacy," it added.

Malik is part of the Pakistan squad currently in England to play the World Cup hosts in a five-match ODI series ahead of the game's showpiece event starting May 30.

The announcement came just hours before Pakistan's second tour game against Northamptonshire.

The break means Malik is set to miss the one-off T20I against England on May 5 and the first of the five ODIs against the hosts on May 8.

Individuals have to showcase what they can do: Neil McKenzie

Bangladesh batting coach, Neil McKenzie said that the team has done a lot of hard work ahead of the upcoming Cricket World Cup and now it is up to the individuals to showcase their talent.

"We have, hopefully, ticked all boxes. Now the individuals have to showcase what they can do. There's a lot of hard work that has gone into it. Passion, talent, skill, and knowledge is also not lacking. It is about enjoying the World Cup," ESPN Cricinfo quoted McKenzie as saying on Monday.

"I think a lot of the guys are enhancing their strength. We are challenging them to do a few things differently. We have asked a few questions about scoring options and rotation of strike, and batting for each other," McKenzie said.

"When you are batting on 80, you have to get your partner to 10 from naught. Rotation of strike, drop and run. It is more about being aware about someone else's gameplan, what they are looking to do, and batting in partnerships," he added.

Bangladeshi batsmen are used to batting on slow, turning tracks in the sub-continent but they would face a challenge in England as the pitches for the World Cup are expected to be more challenging.

Bangladesh take on Pakistan and India in the warm-up matches before the World Cup on May 26 and 28.

The World Cup is scheduled to be hosted in England from May 30 to July 14. Bangladesh start its World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 2 at The Oval.