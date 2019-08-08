Cricket Buzz: SA bowler Ackermann sets T20 record

August 08, 2019 10:08 IST

Leicestershire Foxes captain Colin Ackermann set a new Twenty20 bowling record on Wednesday by taking seven wickets for 18 runs in his team's victory over Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, an EnglishCounty T20 tournament.

The South African took the wickets of Michael Burgess, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes and Jeetan Patel in his side's 55-run over Warwickshire's Bears at Grace Road on Wednesday.

The off-spinner's haul surpassed the previous record of six wickets for five runs set by Somerset all-rounder Arul Suppiah while bowling against Glamorgan in July 2011.

Ackermann, 28, whose previous best figures in the format were 3-21, took six of his seven wickets in two overs, and said afterwards that could not quite believe he had broken the record.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet," he told the BBC.

"It was a great all-round performance from the team to set the game up for the bowlers."

"I think it's the first time it's really turned at Grace Road. I tried to use my height and get a bit of bounce.

"I wanted to get the batters to hit into the bigger side of the field and mixed up my pace." He added: "Never in a million years (did he think he would set a world record). I'm a batting all-rounder," AFP quoted Ackermann as saying.

Earlier in the match, Harry Swindells and Lewis Hill both struck half-centuries to help Leicestershire reach 189-6.

The Bears, chasing 190 to win, were dismissed for 134.

BCB announces schedule for tri-nation T20I series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.

The Board also announced the fixture for the one-off Test against Afghanistan. The Test game will be played from September 5 to 9 at Chattogram (Chittagong).

The Afghani team will arrive in Bangladesh on August 30 and play a two-day match before the first-ever Test match between the sides gets underway at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, ICC reported.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe will then play in the tri-nation T20I series commencing from September 13.

Zimbabwe will play a practice game before the tri-nation T20I series. The team will arrive in Bangladesh on August 30.

The suspension of the Zimbabwe Cricket restricts the team from playing ICC events but allows them to play bi-lateral or tri-lateral series against other ICC members.

Fixtures for the tri-nation series are as follows:

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, Mirpur, September 13

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I, Mirpur, September 14

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I, Mirpur, September 15

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I, Chattogram, September 18

Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I, Chattogram, September 20

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan,6thT20I, Chattogram, September 21.