Cricket Buzz: Richardson's World Cup hope gets boost

March 28, 2019 12:44 IST

IMAGE: Australia' Jhye Richardson. Photograph: Craig Brough/Action Images via Reuters

Jhye Richardson's hopes of playing at the Cricket World Cup have received a boost after scans on his injured shoulder ruled out any bone damage or fracture for the young Australia fast bowler.

The 22-year-old completed only half his quota of overs in Sunday's second one-day international against Pakistan in Sharjah before he was forced off the field having dislocated his bowling shoulder when trying to save a boundary.

Richardson, who had been considered a certainty for Australia's World Cup squad, sat out the rest of the match with his arm in a sling and was sent home immediately for scans.

"The scans demonstrated the usual soft tissue damage we expect following a dislocation but fortunately has excluded any bone damage or fracture," Richard Saw, Australian men's team doctor, said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that Jhye will not require surgery but he will see a shoulder specialist early next week for a further opinion. We will be able to provide an update in respect to next steps once we have all the information on the table."

With injured regular quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood already racing to be fit for the World Cup, Australia can ill afford more casualties.

The right-arm paceman has had a strong season during which he made his test debut and also established himself in the 50-overs side.

"Everyone in the Australian camp is hopeful, I'm hopeful and in high spirits," Richardson was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website cricket.com.au. "I'm not ruling out the World Cup at this stage, that's definitely not an option.

"It's all about getting the shoulder right at this stage.

"JL (Coach Justin Langer) said he's pleased with how I've been going about my business, I was really satisfied with how I played in India and going into the Pakistan series as well I was happy with the way I was playing.

"The shoulder injury is unfortunate, but these things do happen and I'm eager to bounce back quickly."

Australia will defend their 50-over World Cup title in England and Wales from May 30.

Former coach Simmons settles with Windies board over sacking

Former test opener Phil Simmons has accepted an apology and a financial settlement from Cricket West Indies over his acrimonious dismissal as coach of the Caribbean islands team in 2016.

Simmons was appointed coach after the 2015 World Cup but suspended for a period and then sacked despite leading the Caribbean islanders to the 2016 World Twenty20 title in India.

New Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt campaigned for the post promising to repair fractured relations with former players and met with Simmons in Antigua soon after his election to deliver a personal apology.

"We would like to apologise to you for referring to your appointment as a 'mistake'. Cricket West Indies did not make a mistake when we selected you as our head coach," he told Simmons.

"I was involved in the interview panel that recruited Phil Simmons from a long list of competitors and he was the best candidate," he added in a CWI press release.

"Subsequently, based on the results he produced on the field, he proved himself to be a very competent coach in his time with West Indies."

The terms of the financial settlement agreed at the Antigua Industrial Court on Tuesday would remain confidential, CWI said.

Simmons, who is currently preparing the Afghanistan team for this year's 50-over World Cup in England and Wales, said he was happy to put the matter to rest.

"My family and I are relieved that we have been able to finally close this matter, and I am pleased that it has been done so amicably," he said.

"Following the election on the weekend I am more confident than I have ever been that the future of West Indies cricket is in good hands.

"I am a very proud West Indian and I hope that in the future I get the opportunity to try and help move our cricket forward again."