Cricket Buzz: England eye one coach for all formats

February 22, 2019 12:57 IST

IMAGE: England coach Trevor Bayliss will step down after the Ashes later this year. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

England are almost certain to have one coach in charge of their Test, one-day international and Twenty20 teams after Trevor Bayliss completes his stint later this year, director of cricket Ashley Giles has said.

Bayliss, who has been in charge of England since 2015, will step down following the home Ashes series against Australia in August and September, and Giles said he was not in favour of splitting coaching duties going forward.

"I'm about 99.9 percent sure that I want one man to do that job in the future," the former England spinner told BBC's ‘Test Match Special’ podcast.

"The last thing we want is a football-style mentality where a guy comes in, brings his whole backroom staff with him, and the whole structure falls apart.

"I think consistency of communication is really important."

Giles, who took over from former Test captain Andrew Strauss in December, did not rule out the possibility of a home-grown coach replacing Australian Bayliss.

Peter Moores was the last Englishman to coach the national team in all three formats, from 2007 to 2009 and a second stint from 2014 to 2015.

"We've had one lead English coach in 20 years, and he's done it twice. It's a pretty sorry state of affairs for our coach development department," added Giles, who coached England's limited-overs sides between 2012 and 2014.

England, who host the 50-overs World Cup starting in May, are on tour of the West Indies where they lost the three-match Test series 2-1 before winning the first of five ODIs.

ECB confirms playing conditions for The Hundred

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Thursday the playing conditions for its new 100-ball cricket format known as The Hundred, which starts in 2020.

Eight new city-based teams will play in the competition over a five-week period, the ECB said, adding that the white-ball contest would consist of 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after every 10 deliveries.

Bowlers can deliver either five or 10 consecutive balls, with each bowler allowed a maximum of 20 deliveries per game.

"The Hundred will help cricket to reach more people," ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said, after first-class counties had voted 17-1 in favour of the playing conditions.

The new competition, aimed at attracting a wider audience to cricket, will also feature a 25-ball Powerplay start for each team, with each bowling side allowed to take a strategic timeout of up to 2-1/2 minutes.

"We remain totally committed to the existing, popular forms of cricket and will be committing significant funds and focus to all levels of the game, protecting and nurturing the core whilst reaching out to a wider audience."

The identities of the eight teams involved in the first edition of the tournament will be agreed later this year, with a player draft scheduled for the autumn.