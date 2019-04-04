Cricket Buzz: Dravid's proposal gets BCCI backing

April 04, 2019 16:58 IST

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid had recently suggested that talented young cricketers should get some vocational training, which can help them later in their lives. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Life skills training, social conduct and troubleshooting ability should be imparted to all players coming through Indian cricket's talent pool, feels BCCI acting president C K Khanna, who has supported India A and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid's efforts.

Dravid, who is also tipped to take additional charge as the director of NationalCricketAcademy in Bengaluru, had recently suggested that talented young cricketers should get some vocational training, which can help them later in their lives.

Khanna has prepared a draft proposal, which is in possession of PTI, where he has specified five points on which BCCI could help the U-16 cricketers, who come up through the Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) ranks.

"There has been a growing trend in the past decade that a lot of young cricketers are solely focussing on the game and are ignoring academics and other aspects of life. I believe that with the kind of set-up we have, we can help a lot of youngsters in developing social skills," Khanna told PTI.

The salient points in his proposal include spoken English training, communication skills, problem solving ability and social conduct.

"There are times when youngsters could get swayed by insane money that they get in IPL and probably lose focus. They get surrounded by sycophants from a young age and start living in a bubble," the acting BCCI president wrote.

"At times, their social conduct or media handling is at best deplorable and it is not their fault at all. This is our duty to inculcate in them a sense of responsibility when they wear that BCCI logo on their shirts. Being polite, courteous with people, treating women with respect, what exactly counts as an 'inappropriate behaviour' should be made clear to them in black and white," he added.

Ex Lanka cricketer faces fresh charges of corruption

Former Sri Lanka international Dilhara Lokuhettige has been charged with three counts of breaching the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

The charges against the bowling all-rounder include being party to an effort to fix the result or progress of an international match, and directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to do the same, it said.

Lokuhettige, who played nine one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka, has been charged for similar offences relating to a 10-over league in the United Arab Emirates last year.

"He was provisionally suspended by the ICC, which had been appointed by the Emirates Cricket Board as its designated anti-corruption official," the ICC said in a statement.

"That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and he has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ICC Code pending the determination of these new charges."

Lokuhettige had 14 days to respond to the new charges, the ICC added.

Sri Lanka Cricket has been thrown into turmoil as the ICC continues to investigate corruption allegations in the island nation.

In January, the ICC granted Sri Lankan cricketers a 15-day amnesty to report previously undisclosed information relating to corruption in the sport.

It was followed by former captain and chairman of selectors Sanath Jayasuriya being handed a two-year ban for refusing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by its anti-corruption unit.

Georgia Wareham gets full Cricket Australia contract ahead of Ashes

Teen leg-spinner Georgia Wareham has earned her first full Cricket Australia (CA) contract for 2019-20, announced on Thursday.

In her first season, the 19-year-old was part of the whitewash series against New Zealand and Pakistan. Wareham returned with two wickets and pulled off a direct-hit run out as Australia defeated England to clinch the T20 World Cup final last year in the Caribbean.

The contracts have been awarded based on performances across the past 12 months, cricket.com.au reported.

"Overall there has been minimal change in the CA contract list, which we believe is a good sign leading into a very important year with the Ashes and a home T20 World Cup," said National Selector Shawn Flegler.

"Georgia Wareham was upgraded onto the list during the season and has been rewarded with her first full contract."

Following is the 14-member Cricket Australia contract list: Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jessica Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, and Georgia Wareham.

Fellow leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington is the notable absentee from the list. However, she has been included in the 14-player National Performance Squad.

"Amanda-Jade Wellington misses out on a contract after losing her spot in the side earlier in the season. Amanda-Jade is aware of what she needs to improve to put herself back in contention for selection and her first opportunity is through the NPS Program," the national selector said.

"Tayla Vlaeminck and Lauren Cheatle both played games for Australia last summer and, like all players in the domestic system, are eligible for an upgrade contract should they force their way into the Australian team over the coming season."

CA has confirmed 14 players have been included in the 2019 Women's National Performance Squad, which will see young players camp at the Bupa National Cricket Centre to work on their skills under High-Performance Coach Leah Poulton.

Ranked number one on both ODI and T20I rankings, Australia are preparing for their busy year. The Meg Lanning-led side will begin an Ashes campaign in the UK, where they will play against England in a multi-format series beginning July 2.

Australia will then tour to play a bilateral series against West Indies while meet Sri Lanka at home before the defending champions host the 2020 edition of T20 World Cup, beginning February 21.

Following is the 2019 Women's National Performance squad: Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Heather Graham, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland (part-time scholars), Rachel Trenaman (part-time scholars), Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson.