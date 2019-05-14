Cricket Buzz: Buttler gets praise from Roy, Hussain

May 14, 2019 21:34 IST

Jos Buttler is an exceptional talent and his blistering knocks are nearly demoralising England's top order batsmen who score at a more conventional run-a-ball rate, team mate Jason Roy has said.

Buttler blasted a 50-ball century, his eighth in one-dayer, in Saturday's second ODI against Pakistan, prompting former England captain Nasser Hussain to rank the 28-year-old among the all-time greats in this format.

"He's as good as it gets to be honest," Roy told Sky Sports.

"It's not a shock, in fact it's getting a bit kind of routine for him to come out and play those sort of innings.

"He's almost demoralising the guys at the top of the order that are going at a run a ball and he comes in and just blitzes it."

Buttler made 110 not out at two-runs-a-ball rate and England will expect their middle order lynchpin to keep firing as they chase their maiden 50-overs World Cup title.

"He's an extreme talent and works hard for it and deserves everything he gets," said Roy, who scored 87 against Pakistan on his return from injury.

"I'm 100 per cent fit. I spent six or seven weeks with my hamstring injury, fixing my torn hamstring. Then my back was quite a big issue but it was resolved by the great medical staff we have here."

Pakistan's Shadab declared fit for World Cup

All-rounder Shadab Khan has been declared fit for Pakistan's World Cup campaign after blood tests showed zero viral load, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Shadab, 20, was originally named in the squads for the current England limited-overs series and World Cup only to be ruled out after contracting a virus.

The PCB has confirmed Shadab will now leave for London, where he will consult a doctor before joining the Pakistan squad in Bristol next week.

"I am delighted to know that the blood tests are negative and I can now return to competitive cricket," Khan said in a statement.

"I was always very confident that I would fully recover from the viral infection and will be available for the World Cup.

"It has been difficult to stay away from international cricket and watch Pakistan play outstandingly (against England) – both in Cardiff and Southampton. As a professional cricketer, you want to be part of such games."

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur remains hopeful that the all-rounder will regain full fitness ahead of their World Cup opener against West Indies in Nottingham on May 31.

"Shadab's inclusion also balances what is a young but extremely talented squad," Arthur said.

"I understand it will take Shadab some time to be back at his brilliant best as he has not played cricket for a few weeks, but our first game is on 31st May and he has got two weeks to regain complete form and fitness."