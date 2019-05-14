rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sangakkara urges Lankans to maintain peace after communal riots

Sangakkara urges Lankans to maintain peace after communal riots

May 14, 2019 20:36 IST

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday urged his countrymen to get united and maintain peace following the communal riots in the island nation.

Image: Kumar Sangakkara. Photograph: Reuters/File

Sangakkara, who was appointed the first non-British president of prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) earlier this month, expressed shock at the communal riots in the island nation.

"STOP. BREATHE. THINK. OPEN YOUR EYES. If we lose ourselves in violence, racism, thuggery and hatred we lose our country. Unite as Sri Lankans, be peaceful, keep each other safe. Do not give into shameful, divisive political agendas. WE HEAL AND RISE TOGETHER AS ONE NATION," wrote the former left-handed batsman on his twitter page.

Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew for a second straight night and arrested several people after Sinhalese mob attacks on Muslim-owned shops, vehicles and mosques left one person dead.

The communal violence worsened following the deadly Easter terror attacks that claimed over 250 lives.

Suicide bombers exploded themselves in three churches and three luxury hotels besides two other places on April 21 and the bombings were claimed by the Islamic State.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Kumar Sangakkara, Marylebone Cricket Club, Sri Lanka, BREATHE, Islamic State
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use