Cricket Buzz: Bairstow axed from Test squad for NZ tour

September 23, 2019 22:52 IST

IMAGE: England's Jonny Bairstow scored 214 runs in this year's drawn Ashes series, averaging just below 24 in the five tests, with only one half-century to his name in 10 innings. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow has been left out of the squad for the two-Test series in New Zealand but included in the Twenty20 squad for the tour that begins in November, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

Four uncapped players -- Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Matthew Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood -- have been called up to the Test squad.

Sibley, who scored 1,324 runs in the County Championship for Warwickshire, is expected to compete for an opening spot, while 21-year-old Crawley has earned his place after scoring 820 runs.

Parkinson is set to be spinner Jack Leach's understudy while Mahmood has been included as veteran fast bowler and England's leading wicket taker James Anderson is still out of contention while he recovers from a calf injury.

"James Anderson was unavailable for selection in the Test squad as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf injury," the ECB said in a statement.

"The Lancashire seamer will work towards being available for the South Africa tour later this winter."

England begin the New Zeland tour with the first of five T20 matches to be played on Nov. 1 followed by two Tests that begin on November 21 and November 29 respectively. The Tests will not be a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

England Test squad: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (captain), Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Jack Leach

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince

TNCA is misinterpreting SC order: CoA files petition

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has filed a 20-page petition in the Supreme Court seeking clarification as they feel that the apex court's September 20 order is being "mischievously" misinterpreted.

On September 20, the Supreme Court passed an interim order allowing TNCA to conduct elections.

The order also stated that disqualification from contesting state body elections on completion of nine years would only be confined to office bearers.

The CoA in its submission (copy of which is with PTI) has stated that SC's order is being "erroneously construed in such a manner so as to override principal judgement dated July 18th, 2016, August 9, 2018."

The SC judgement, according to CoA, is being "erroneously and mischievously misinterpreted by certain person" as they are trying to override the principal judgment as per August 9, 2018 order in which clause 6 (5) which states that even members of governing council could be disqualified.

The CoA has apprehension that this misinterpretation of order could lead to six possible situations of violations.

Firstly, a non-Indian citizen could come into the managing committee or governing Council.

This apprehension has been specifically raised as a former office bearer who is now disqualified is controlling a state unit from abroad.

Secondly, persons above 70 years of age (not allowed in BCCI) will be entering various committees.

Thirdly, someone with unsound mind could be elected in the committees.

Fourthly, ministers or government servants could also come back in fray.

The fifth reason is administrators involved with other sporting disciplines could also come in and the doors could open for all those with criminal record.