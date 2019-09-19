Cricket Buzz: Azhar files nomination for HCA president job

September 19, 2019 15:15 IST

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) which will hold its elections on September 27.

Azharuddin, whose nomination was rejected two years ago, submitted his papers to former Chief Election Commissioner VS Sampath on Wednesday.

"I want to take inputs from everybody and work for promoting cricket. I want to do something for districts also (towards growth of cricket)," Azharuddin told PTI.

Vikram Man Singh, son of former cricket administrator P R Man Singh, has submitted his nomination for the vice-president's post.

Mohammed Azharuddin. Photograph: Mohammed Azharuddin Mohammed Azharuddin.

Those who filed nominations, include Ajmal Asad (secretary), P Srinivas (joint secretary), G Srinivas (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councillor).

The panel for the election will be announced after the withdrawal of nominations on September 23, sources said.

It is understood that the election bid of Azharuddin, Vikram and others has the backing of former cricketers and administrators Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav.

Azharuddin's nomination paper for HCA president's post was rejected in 2017 by the returning officer on the grounds that he failed to produce proof of BCCI lifting the ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in match-fixing.

Election officials had also said then that there was no clarity on whether Azharuddin was an eligible voter form the club he currently represents.

Dubey replaces Soni in India U-23 squad

Left-arm medium pacer Saurabh Dubey was named as replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U-23 squad for the five-match One Day series against Bangladesh, starting in Lucknow on Thursday.

Soni, who was originally named in the squad, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a medical illness, a statement from BCCI read.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Saurabh Dubey as replacement for Dhrushant Soni in the India U-23 squad that is set to play a five-match one-day series against Bangladesh," it added.

Updated Indian U-23 squad: Priyam Garg (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Madhav Kaushik, B R Sharath (wicket-keeper), Samarth Vyas, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Ritwik Roy Choudhary, Kumar Suraj, Atit Seth, Shubhang Hegde, Hrithik Shokeen, Saurabh Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Ananta Saha, Harpreet Brar.

Sri Lanka A squad announced for Bangladesh series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced their 'A' team squad for the upcoming Test and ODI home series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh A side arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to play two four-day matches and three ODIs.

Sri Lanka A will face Bangladesh A in the first four-day match at Katunayake from September 23.

Test Squad: Ashan Priyanjan (c), Pathum Nissanka, Sangeeth Cooray, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Ashen Bandara, Manoj Sarathchandra, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Nishan Peiris, Malinda Pushpakumara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Mohammed Shiraz, Shiran Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

ODI Squad: Ashan Priyanjan (c), Pathum Nissanka, Sandun Weerakkody, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Amila Aponsu, Jeffrey Vandersay, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Shiran Fernando, Shammu Ashan, and Asela Gunaratne.

Cricket Ireland appoints Ed Joyce as head coach for women's team

Cricket Ireland has announced former cricketer Ed Joyce as the permanent head coach of the women's cricket team on a two-year contract.

The 40-year-old took over as interim head coach in June 2019 and took the women's team to the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier. He has been involved in the international coaching set-up with the Irish men's, women's and performance pathway teams since he announced his international retirement in May 2018.

Speaking at Malahide Cricket Club, Joyce said: "It's a great time to have been offered this opportunity, and I had no hesitation in accepting the role as full-time. The part-time contracts introduced this year, the rise in profile of women's cricket and women's sport in general, and the investment in facilities and support structures around the senior team all point to a commitment from Cricket Ireland to grow the game and lift our standards to compete on the world stage."

"The standard of women's cricket amongst the top tier nations has grown immensely in the last five years, and we know that to remain competitive that we need to continue to build our domestic structures, and invest in skills and fitness levels. In addition, we will be working overwinter on individual game plans for the players. We have experimented a fair bit over the last few months with roles and positions within the squad, and with more time we will start to see the benefits of this come through," he added.

Joyce played 78 ODI games in which he amassed 2622 runs while in 18 T20Is he scored 405 runs. He featured in one Test for Ireland in which he scored 47 runs.

Richard Holdsworth, Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said: "We are delighted that Ed has accepted the role on a permanent basis. We wish Ed well in the role, but we know that if he can bring a fraction of the skill, knowledge and personal determination he developed as a player to this role, then we will be very fortunate to have his leadership and influence guiding the women's squad in coming years."

Stafanie Taylor completes 100 T20I matches

West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor completed her 100th T20I on Wednesday as she played against Australia in the last third match of the T20 series in Bridgetown.

The 28-year-old scored six runs and also bowled one over in which she gave away 11 runs.

Windies women won the toss and elected to bat. The Carribean team posted a below-par score as they were bundled out for 81. For Australia, Jess Jonassen picked four wickets, Georgia Wareham bagged three and Megan Schutt clinched two wickets.

Aussies comfortably chased the target 83/1 in the eighth over. Alyssa Healy played a quick knock of 38 runs from 16 balls. Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry scored an unbeaten 24 and 17 runs respectively. Jonassen was awarded player of the match as she returned with the figure of 4-7 in her four overs.

Australia white-washed the three-match series and will now play against Sri Lanka in the first T20I at Sydney on September 29.