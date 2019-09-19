ThrowbackThursday: Guess the cricketer

Last updated on: September 19, 2019 11:25 IST

It's nearly a month since Rakshabandhan, but this Indian cricketer still can't stop showering love on his cute sibling.

India's top bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested from the ongoing South Africa T20Is, posted this adorable throwback picture of himself and his sister.

"If you carry your childhood with you, you never become older," he wrote as a caption to the picture posted on Twitter. He tagged his sister, Juhika in the post.

No prizes for guessing that the one on the left is Jasprit, with that now famous crooked smile.

Throwback Thursdays couldn't have been cuter!