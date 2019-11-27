Cricket Buzz: Australia to trial new Kookaburra ball in Sheffield Shield

November 27, 2019 14:18 IST

IMAGE: The new Kookaburra ball, designed in response to off-season feedback from players, coaches and officials, will be used in rounds five and six of the Sheffield Shield. Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia's domestic cricketers will trial a "refined" version of the red Kookaburra ball during two rounds of this season's Sheffield Shield, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.



CA said the difference between the old ball and the new one was an updated lining of the leather designed to increase the resilience of the seam.

"In time, we would like to see this ball being considered for future first class cricket in Australia," Peter Roach, the head of cricket operations at CA, said in a statement.



"After an extensive process of testing in the laboratory, training and match conditions, we are confident that given good pitch and weather conditions the refined turf ball will stay harder for longer, and produce more swing for longer periods."



The new ball, designed in response to off-season feedback from players, coaches and officials, will be used in rounds five and six of the Sheffield Shield starting on November 29.



Players will then use the British-made Dukes ball as they have done in the last three seasons after Christmas.



England pace bowler Jofra Archer said earlier this month he had found it difficult to adjust to the Kookaburra ball ahead of the first Test in New Zealand, having used the Dukes ball during the Ashes series in England.



Bailey to become Australia selector





IMAGE: George Bailey will draw the curtain on his playing career in early February to take on the role of selector full-time. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images



Former limited overs specialist George Bailey will join Australia's selectors panel after the conclusion of the domestic Big Bash Twenty20 tournament, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Wednesday.



Bailey, 37, replaces former captain Greg Chappell, who retired from his Cricket Australia roles as selector and national talent manager at the end of September.



Bailey will draw the curtain on his playing career with Tasmania state and Big Bash side Hobart Hurricanes in early February to take on the role of selector full-time, CA said in a statement.



He will initially serve as a "National Teams advisor" for Cricket Australia and work closely with head coach Justin Langer and selector Trevor Hohns before joining the selectors panel in a full-time capacity upon his retirement, CA said.



"I am passionate about the long-term success of the Australian cricket team and advancing the cause of Australian cricket in general," Bailey, who played five tests, 90 one-day internationals and 30 Twenty20 internationals, said.



"I'm confident I can add value to the selection process and that my experience will be complementary to that of Trevor and Justin. I am really excited to be joining them in the coming months."



Bailey is expected to focus on selections for the Australia T20 team, with Australia to host the T20 World Cup in less than a year.