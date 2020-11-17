News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID: CA could rush players out of South Australia

COVID: CA could rush players out of South Australia

Source: PTI
November 17, 2020 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide on Monday forced Australian players, including captain Tim Paine, into self-isolation.

IMAGE: A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide on Monday forced Australian players, including captain Tim Paine, into self-isolation. Photograph: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Cricket Australia is reportedly bracing for a mass airlift of players and staff into New South Wales in an attempt to save the eagerly-awaited series against India as a coronavirus outbreak in South Australia threatens the start of the upcoming summer.

As Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closed their borders to South Australia on Monday, the country's cricket board on Tuesday got down to figure a way to get Australian white-ball, Test match and Australia A squads into Sydney to ensure the upcoming fixtures of the 300 million dollars season remain unaffected.

 

"...the likelihood of a spontaneous airlift is a reminder of a febrile environment that has taxed sporting administrators, players and coaches," reported ESPNCricinfo.

CA, on its part, stated that all possible measures would be explored to ensure that the series goes ahead.

"Our bio-security and operational teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to put in place the necessary plans to ensure players, coaches and staff are available for upcoming fixtures," the CA said in a statement.

According to the Australian media, CA is continuously "assessing" the fast-evolving situation.

"CA has always maintained that it would need to be agile as border conditions change and we thank the players, coaches and staff involved for their flexibility and all parties for their support.

"We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves and look forward to hosting a safe and successful summer across all formats."

A fresh coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide on Monday forced Australian players, including captain Tim Paine, into self-isolation but the country's cricket board asserted that the first Test against India there from December 17 would go ahead as scheduled.

A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Adelaide prompted other states like Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory to close their borders with South Australia and impose a 14-day hotel quarantine on all visitors from Adelaide from Monday noon.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL delivers even in COVID-19 times
IPL delivers even in COVID-19 times
Pujara has faith in India's 'remarkable' bowlers
Pujara has faith in India's 'remarkable' bowlers
WTC in mind, Williamson, Boult to skip T20s vs WI
WTC in mind, Williamson, Boult to skip T20s vs WI
71% Indians boycotted Chinese goods this Diwali
71% Indians boycotted Chinese goods this Diwali
Dip in daily Covid count continues; 29,163 new cases
Dip in daily Covid count continues; 29,163 new cases
Ex-Ranji cricketer held for extortion
Ex-Ranji cricketer held for extortion
Listened to Ramayana, Mahabharata as a child: Obama
Listened to Ramayana, Mahabharata as a child: Obama

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

COVID: Paine in self-isolation but CA says 1st Test on

COVID: Paine in self-isolation but CA says 1st Test on

PIX: Agastya Hardik Pandya's first Diwali

PIX: Agastya Hardik Pandya's first Diwali

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use