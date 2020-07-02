News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID-19: WI coach attends funeral; gets Board backing

COVID-19: WI coach attends funeral; gets Board backing

July 02, 2020 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Indies coach Simmons is self-isolating in his on-site hotel room at Old Trafford after attending his father-in-law's funeral on Friday

IMAGE: West Indies coach Simmons is self-isolating in his on-site hotel room at Old Trafford after attending his father-in-law's funeral on Friday. Photograph: Jason O'Brien Livepic/Action Images via Reuters

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have said head coach Phil Simmons's job is safe despite the Barbados association's chief demanding his "immediate removal" after attending a funeral in England.

Simmons is self-isolating in his on-site hotel room at Old Trafford after attending his father-in-law's funeral on Friday.

 

The CWI had said on Sunday Trinidadian Simmons was granted permission prior to the start of the tour but Barbados Cricket Association chief Conde Riley said it had been "inconsiderate and reckless" to attend the funeral amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I want to assure West Indies cricket fans that Phil Simmons still has the full backing of CWI, no matter what has been said," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said on Wednesday.

"When all is said and done, Phil's job is not in any way threatened by that letter.

"He went through a very vigorous recruitment process nine months ago and was the best man we could have found for the job. He's still the best man."

Simmons has already cleared two COVID-19 tests and can rejoin the squad if he tests negative in a third conducted on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old said it was important for him to be with his family and that it would not affect the squad's preparations for the three-Tests series beginning in Southampton on Wednesday.

"It won't disrupt us. It will just make us a little stronger going into the Test series," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Windies great Sir Everton Weekes dies at 95

Windies great Sir Everton Weekes dies at 95

Football PIX: Valencia lose again; Milan held

Football PIX: Valencia lose again; Milan held

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use