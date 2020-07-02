Windies great Sir Everton Weekes dies at 95

July 02, 2020 09:29 IST

IMAGE: Sir Everton Weekes. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

West Indies great and last of the legendary ‘the three Ws’, Sir Everton Weekes passed away on Wednesday. He was 95.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace," the West Indies Cricket Board posted on its Twitter page.

In 143 years of Test cricket only Weekes has hit 5 consecutive tons in 5 Test innings.

"A most amazing pioneer in West Indies cricket. A tremendous gentleman and a wonderful human being. He was literally a founding father of our cricket. May he rest in peace, "CWI President Ricky Skerritt pays tribute to WI legend, Sir Everton Weekes upon news of his passing.

Renowned commentator and former Windies bowler Ian Bishop paid his respects.

“I had the great privilege of spending time in the company of Sir Everton on several occasions over the past 2 decades. Never once did I leave his presence without feeling a sense warmth, cheerfulness & having learnt something rich & endearing each time. A truly great human being,” Bishop tweeted.

“We lost a legend today. Sir Everton Weekes is part of @windiescricket great history and legacy. He also was a great human being. Condolences goes out to his family. May he Rest In Peace,“ Daren Sammy wrote paying tribute to Weekes.