Coronavirus: ICC lauds India's 2007 World Cup hero

March 29, 2020 12:40 IST

Cricketer-turned-cop, Joginder Sharma is on the frontline in the battle against the highly contagious disease, as India is under a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

IMAGE: Joginder Singh, who bowled the match-winning over at the 2007 T20 World Cup final, is now on duty as DSP with Haryana Police. Photograph: Kind courtesy, ICC/Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Sunday, hailed India's cricketer-turned cop Joginder Sharma for doing his bit in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joginder, who bowled the match-winning final over in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan, is a DSP in Haryana Police and is currently on the frontline in dealing with the global health crisis which has killed more than 30,000.

"2007: #T20WorldCup hero. 2020: Real world hero.

“In his post-cricket career as a policeman, India's Joginder Sharma is among those doing their bit amid a global health crisis," the ICC tweeted on Saturday along with Joginder's photos as a cricketer and cop.

The 36-year-old played four ODIs and as many T20s between 2004 and 2007.

He joined the police service after retirement from the game.

Sharma bowled the most-famous final over in India's maiden T20 World Cup title win. Indian won the match by five runs as Sharma bagged the last wicket of Misbah-ul-Haq on the third ball of the over to clinch the tournament.

Many sporting events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the country are either postponed or stand cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The 13th edition of the IPL is suspended till April 15.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 873 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.