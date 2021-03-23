News
Cornwall, Da Silva rescue West Indies after Lakmal takes five

Cornwall, Da Silva rescue West Indies after Lakmal takes five

March 23, 2021 08:03 IST
Rakheem Cornwall

IMAGE: Rahkeem Cornwall celebrates his half century. Photograph: Windies cricket/Twitter

Sri Lanka seamer Suranga Lakmal took five wickets to rip through the West Indies middle order but a fightback from all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall kept the hosts in the driving seat after the second day of the first Test in North Sound, Antigua, on Monday.

West Indies went to the close on 268 for eight, a first-innings lead of 99 which could already be decisive on an abrasive surface that will get harder to score on.

 

Cornwall, who was born in Antigua, had his maiden Test half-century and was 60 not out having put on an excellent stand of 90 for the eighth wicket with the more circumspect Joshua Da Silva, before the latter was out just before the close for 46 from 124 balls.

The hosts will hope to drive home their advantage after winning the toss and sending Sri Lanka into bat. They dismissed the visitors for 169 inside 70 overs on the opening day as seamer Jason Holder took 5-27 in his first Test appearance since being replaced as West Indies captain.

West Indies were in trouble in their reply after starting the day on 13 without loss.

Lakmal (5-45) had skipper Kraigg Brathwaite caught by Dhananjaya de Silva at second slip for three with a ball that moved away from the right-hander, and repeated the trick to dismiss left-handed Kyle Mayers in the same fashion after the latter had compiled a stylish 45.

Lakmal’s ability to get the ball to move both ways was again perfectly illustrated as Jermaine Blackwood was bowled by an in-swinger for two, before Holder got an inside edge and had his stumps rattled on 19.

When Alzarri Joseph was caught by Dinesh Chandimal at point trying to drive the tall seamer, Lakmal completed his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests and had the home side reeling at 171 for seven, a lead of just two runs.

But the burley Cornwall and Da Silva turned the tide of the Test again as the former took the attack to the bowlers and the latter proved the perfect foil in tiring the visitors’ seamers on a sweltering day with his solid defence.

West Indies are playing their first home Test in 18 months, while Sri Lanka are looking to reverse their recent poor form in the five-day format that has seen them lose their last four Tests, two each to South Africa and England.

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India will sweep England 3-0 in ODIs, predicts Vaughan
Revealed: Why Kohli-Rohit opened in 5th England T20I
Dhawan to open with Rohit in England ODIs
Watch Live! All the action in Parliament
'You never exit a portfolio'
India sees 40,715 fresh COVID-19 cases, 199 deaths
India's cry for water falls on deaf ears
England's tour of India 2021

Vote! Who will win the first ODI?

Captain Kohli sets sight on Ponting's record

