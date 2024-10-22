Cook picks Root's closest rival: Not Kohli or Smith

IMAGE: Joe Root has slowly surmounted his authority in Test cricket by eclipsing his top rivals. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Former England captain Alastair Cook believes at the "precise moment in time" the in-form Joe Root is only matched by New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Root and Williamson are among the famed faces of the 'Fab Four', which also features stalwarts Virat Kohli and Steven Smith. However, with time, Root has slowly surmounted his authority in Test cricket by eclipsing his top rivals.

He is now considered to be the player who can go on to rewrite history books and achieve the unthinkable. The 33-year-old's current tally stands at a whopping 12,716 runs, just 3,206 shy of going past India's 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar to become the most decorated batter in Test history.

In recent years, Root has peaked every time he stepped onto the crease with the bat, regardless of the opposition in front of him. As he continues to enchant the world of cricket with his fathomable prowess, Cook sees only one player close to his friend.

"I think at this precise moment in time, I find it hard to see anyone playing as well as Joe Root. Over the last year or so of the so-called 'Big Four', I think Williamson and him are probably in the best form at the moment," Cook said during a round-table interview hosted by the ICC.

"They're all wonderful, wonderful players, all very different, actually, in their methods and ways of playing. But one thing which, kind of unites them is that hunger and desire to keep improving and keep churning out the runs," he remarked.

Root is currently featuring in the ongoing three-match Test series against Pakistan. Williamson has been named in the New Zealand's squad for the three Tests against India. However, he missed out on the Kiwis series opener in Bengaluru due to a groin strain. He will even miss out on the second Test after coach Gary Stead confirmed his unavailability.

Root is the second-highest run-scorer after the first two Tests against Pakistan in Multan. He has garnered 314 runs, averaging 104.67. He will be keen to improve his tally during the series decider in Rawalpindi, beginning on Thursday.