Controversy as betting companies sponsor PSL teams

Controversy as betting companies sponsor PSL teams

Source: PTI
February 20, 2023 13:09 IST
IMAGE: The Pakistan Super League franchises are prominently displaying surrogate advertisements of companies like XBet, Bajibet and Melbet on their playing kits during the ongoing edition of the T20 league. Photograph: PSL/Twitter

A huge controversy erupted after three Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises flouted strict Islamic laws by promoting surrogate advertisements of off-shore online betting platforms.

The T20 franchises are prominently displaying surrogate advertisements of companies like XBet, Bajibet and Melbet on their playing kits (back or front), while one of them has also signed a deal with a casino company.

 

Betting and gambling in any form is banned in Pakistan but off-shore online platforms are using the domestic T20 tournament to promote themselves through surrogate advertising.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kept mum on the issue, indicating the franchises have the sport's governing body's tacit approval for signing deals with these betting companies.

Some television channels showing PSL matches are also promoting these betting sites.

The PSL brand name is also being used on several online websites with advertising linked to these gambling and betting companies.

Pakistan's former Test captain Rashid Latif had recently slammed the PCB for allowing franchises to allegedly sign surrogate advertising deals with known betting and gambling sites.

An executive of a renowned advertising firm linked to cricket said surrogate advertising in PSL has been going since the last two years, with betting companies using news sites to promote their platforms.

"But this year it has become (more) prominent and no one really cares because everyone is looking to earn from the PSL. It is also happening in international cricket and other leagues," the executive said on the condition of anonymity.

Even crypto-currency advertising boards can be seen on grounds during PSL matches, though trading in them remains debatable in Pakistan.

Fixing in cricket has remained a major problem in Pakistan cricket since the 90s and last week the PCB imposed a two-year ban on all-rounder Asif Afridi, who has appeared in PSL matches for breaching the anti-corruption code.

Some Pakistani players, including former captain Salim Malik and Salman Butt, have faced bans and fines for their involvement in fixing.

Source: PTI
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

