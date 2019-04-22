Consistent Warner continues golden run for SRH

April 22, 2019 19:13 IST

This is the fifth successive IPL in which the Australian left-hander has tallied 500-plus runs.

IMAGE: David Warner is the leading run scorer this season with 517 runs from nine games. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner is the first player to amass 500 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League after he played an impeccable knock of 67 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Warner has been delivering a flawless performance in this season as his tally of 517 runs consists of six half-centuries and one century.



Interestingly, the Australian was the highest run-getter in the 2017 IPL as well with 641 runs in 14 innings.



The 32-year old has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2014 and Warner has not disappointed the franchise even once because he has never scored below 500 runs in a season since then. This is the fifth successive IPL in which the left-hander has tallied 500-plus runs.



Warner was not permitted to take part in the last season of IPL following the ball-tampering controversy. However, he made an exuberance comeback in the league and toppled everyone to become the leading scorer.



Warner helped SRH crush KKR by nine wickets as they chased down the modest target of 160 runs with five overs to spare.

Also, his opening partner Jonny Bairstow too contributed equally in the victory as he scored an unbeaten 80 runs and interestingly, he is the second highest run-getter this season.