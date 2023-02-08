News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Confident Australia can pull off series win in India'

'Confident Australia can pull off series win in India'

February 08, 2023 09:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja bats during Australia's training session in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

A confident and wiser Australia are well-equipped to take the fight to India in a series that could literally be decided by a coin-toss, according to former Test bowler Ryan Harris.

Winning in India has taken on Holy Grail proportions for Australia, whose last series victory in the country was a 2-1 triumph in 2004.

 

Since then, Australia have lost all four series there but came close in a 2-1 tussle in the last one in 2017.

With the core of the 2016/17 squad remaining but embellished with more batting depth, Harris said Pat Cummins' team had every reason to fancy their chances in the four-Test series starting in Nagpur on Thursday.

"Much of the squad were over there last time so I think that will be a big plus in terms of experience," Harris told Reuters.

"That will definitely help them. The momentum is good. The majority of them are going over there in form. I think they’re in a really good position if they’re going to do it with this squad they have."

Harris said Australia's positive mindset under Cummins's leadership also put them in good stead for a long and taxing tour on vastly different pitches to home.

"He’s a pretty positive sort of person," he said of Cummins.

"That’s really rubbed off since he’s taken over.

"They’re a tight group and I think the teams that I played in that had success were the same."

However, much will need to go right for the world's top-ranked test team to beat India at home.

The toss will be crucial, suggested Harris, given India's successful blueprint of batting big and then dismantling teams with spin on crumbling pitches in the fourth innings.

"If India's batters put 350 or 400 on the board first up, you’re almost in survival mode to try to save the game, which is really hard to do," said the 43-year-old Queenslander, who has coached IPL sides since his brief but exceptional 27-Test career wound up in 2015.

"You don’t see too many draws over there and I don’t see too many happening in this series, to be honest."

India vs Australia Test series 2023: All the numbers



With Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood to miss at least the first Test with an Achilles injury, Harris said Scott Boland would be a good fit for Nagpur in a two-man pace attack with Cummins and two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson.

Though India have plenty of bowling options in their extended squad, he felt injured paceman Jasprit Bumrah's absence was a massive blow for Rohit Sharma's team.

"With his reverse swing and bowling fast, there’s no doubt he will be missed. It would be like us not having Pat Cummins."

Australia are top of the World Test Championship (WTC) table ahead of second-placed India and will seal a place in the final if they can avoid being whitewashed in the series.

However, even if Australia win the WTC final in London in June, Harris said their claim to be the world's best Test nation would be contestable without victory in India.

"It’s all well and good to win in your own conditions but if you’re going to be the world's best team you need to win in India and then in England," he said.

"That’s when they can sit back and say, 'We are the best team in the world'."

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Aussies will be 'ready' for Virat Kohli
Aussies will be 'ready' for Virat Kohli
Rohit, Kohli Gear Up For The Aussies!
Rohit, Kohli Gear Up For The Aussies!
1st Test: Gill Or SKY? Pick Your Team
1st Test: Gill Or SKY? Pick Your Team
Earthquake toll in Turkey, Syria nears 8,000
Earthquake toll in Turkey, Syria nears 8,000
Kiara, Fairy-Tale Manish Malhotra Bride
Kiara, Fairy-Tale Manish Malhotra Bride
Ballance only 2nd player to hit tons for 2 countries
Ballance only 2nd player to hit tons for 2 countries
Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better
Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better

AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better

Rishabh Pant Says He Feels Better

Can Australia end India's home domination?

Can Australia end India's home domination?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances