2030 CWG: Vadodara could host cricket matches

IMAGE: Women's T20 cricket was included in the 2022 Birmingham CWG, but it is still not known whether the men's event will also be added in the 2030 edition. Photograph: BCCI

Ahmedabad's neighbouring city of Vadodara could be in contention to co-host cricket matches during the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) CEO Raghuram Iyer said on Thursday but also insisted that the organisers would be aiming to conduct a "compact" event overall.



Ahmedabad was on Wednesday formally awarded hosting rights of the Games during the Commonwealth Sport general assembly in Glasgow. The multi-sport event will return to India after two decades, bolstering the country's plan of becoming an Olympic host in 2036.



Most of the events are expected to be conducted in the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar as spelt out by Gujarat Principal Secretary for Sports Ashwani Kumar during the press conference on Wednesday.



But since disciplines like cricket could require more venues for multiple matches, the organisers could be looking for stadia at nearby cities. Cricket in T20 format is set to be one of the events in the 2030 CWG.



Women's T20 cricket was included in the 2022 Birmingham CWG, but it is still not known whether the men's event will also be added in the 2030 edition.



"Nothing is finalised as yet but the organisers would be looking for venues near Ahmedabad like Vadodara. But it is just in the consideration stage," Iyer told PTI.



Vadodara is just over 100km away from Ahmedabad.



Iyer was among the Indian officials, led by IOA chief P T Usha and Gujarat deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who were in Glasgow for the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.



"For sports like cricket, we may need more than one venue to host multiple matches. That is why we would be looking for other venues."



Vadodara has two main cricket stadiums -- Vadodara International Stadium and Reliance Stadium. The city also has an indoor sports complex.



The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which can house more than 1,00,000 spectators, is expected to host the marquee cricket matches and the final.



On Wednesday, Commonwealth Sport confirmed that 15 to 17 sports will feature at the 2030 Games, which will be "dynamic and exciting with strong local

resonance and global appeal."Athletics and Para Athletics, Swimming and Para Swimming, Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis, Bowls and Para Bowls, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Artistic Gymnastics, Netball and Boxing are the confirmed disciplines.The sports under consideration are: Archery, Badminton, 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cricket T20, Cycling, Diving, Hockey, Judo, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Rugby Sevens, Shooting, Squash, Triathlon and Para Triathlon and Wrestling."The sports programme will evolve over time. Various sports will be considered in the coming time," Iyer said.India can also propose up to two new or traditional sports. Yoga, kho-kho and kabaddi could be the frontrunners in that race. Yoga will feature as a medal sport in the 2026 Asian Games after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) gave its approval earlier this year.The process to finalise the full sports programme will start next month, and the full 2030 Games line-up will be announced next year. The Organising Committee of the Games will be constituted next month.On Wednesday, the Indian delegation made a presentation before the 74 members of the Commonwealth Sport general assembly ahead of the voting to award the Games to Ahmedabad.Iyer said the presentation was well received by the whole assembly, with all the 74 members unanimously voting in favour of the resolution."The presentation was about a broad policy and vision about hosting a compact Games, which are sustainable and driven by technology. But all these, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) etc, we have given in a broad outline."The specific application of these will be known only later in time," the IOA CEO said."The general assembly members were very receptive of our ideas and vision and we got unanimous support of the House."He also said that the Games infrastructure would be ready well before time.

"With the existing infrastructure in Ahmedabad and some refurbishment here and there, we could have even hosted the 2026 edition of the CWG. But we wanted a bigger, full-fledged Games and so we would need construction of a few more venues.



"As said by the delegation on Wednesday, the infrastructure would be ready on time."



Ahmedabad has upgraded its sports infrastructure on a war footing in the last one decade to present itself as a sporting hub.