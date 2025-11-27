HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
November 27, 2025 13:19 IST

Rahul Gandhi with India blind women's team

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi greets the India blind women's cricket team in New Delhi. Photographs: ANI Photo

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi hosted the India blind women's cricket team to celebrate their triumph in the T20 World Cup.

India won the inaugural women's Blind T20 World Cup after defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final played at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Sunday.

India got the better of Sri Lanka, Australia, Nepal, the USA and Pakistan in the league phase, before beating the Australians again in the semi-final.

11 players make up a blind cricket team and it is played with a white plastic ball packed with ball bearings that rattle as it rolls, which allows it to be heard by players.

'Today, had the honour of hosting the Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team, the proud winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup, in New Delhi,' Gandhi tweeted on X.

He hosted the World champions at his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath.

'Their historic victory is a powerful message of courage and possibilities. Their grit, discipline and extraordinary spirit are an inspiration for the entire nation.'

 

'India is proud of these champions.'

