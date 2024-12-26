News
Home  » Cricket » 'Haas Ke Baat Nahi Karna Inse'

'Haas Ke Baat Nahi Karna Inse'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2024 19:19 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's fiery instructions and Rohit Sharma's tactics showed a purposeful Indian team. Photograph: ICC/X
 

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw its share of thrilling moments, the stump mic provided a unique insight into the intensity within the Indian camp.

Virat Kohli's fiery instructions and Rohit Sharma's tactical masterclass painted a picture of a team driven by a strong sense of purpose.

Kohli's combative nature took centre stage during an exchange caught on the stump mic. After pacer Mohammed Siraj engaged in light-hearted banter with Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, Kohli sternly instructed Siraj in Hindi, 'Haas ke baat nahi karna inse (Don't talk to pleasantly to them).'

The stump mic also picked up sharp tactical instructions from Skipper Rohit, whose strategic guidance added to India's intensity.

While spinner Ravindra Jadeja was in action, Rohit encouraged him to exploit the favourable surface, saying, 'Jaddu, ball bounce bhi ho raha hai, bhi raha hai (Jaddu, the ball is bouncing and turning).'

Rohit's leadership extended to the fielders, especially young Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was placed at silly point to increase pressure on Steve Smith.

A moment of reactionary fielding by Jaiswal led to a witty but firm retort from Rohit, who remarked: 'Jaisu, do you think you're playing gully cricket?' The remark brought smiles but also highlighted Rohit's demand for precision.

