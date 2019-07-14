PIX: Pitch invader interrupts ICC World Cup final

July 14, 2019 17:05 IST

The Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader.

England had reduced the Black Caps to 45-1 at Lord’s this morning when a woman attempted to enter the field of play. She was hauled back into the stands by stewards.

The woman, believed to be Elena Zdorovetskiy, apparently the mother of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was advertising the same x-rated website that the pitch invader at the Champions League final between Liverpooland Tottenham promoted.

Zdorovetskiy invaded the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina.

IMAGE: A pitch invader is tackled by stewards during the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

IMAGE: A pitch invader is stopped by stewards A pitch invader is stopped by stewards. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters