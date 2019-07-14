PIX: Pitch invader interrupts ICC World Cup final

The Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader.
England had reduced the Black Caps to 45-1 at Lord’s this morning when a woman attempted to enter the field of play. She was hauled back into the stands by stewards.
The woman, believed to be Elena Zdorovetskiy, apparently the mother of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was advertising the same x-rated website that the pitch invader at the Champions League final between Liverpooland Tottenham promoted.
Zdorovetskiy invaded the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina.