PIX: Pitch invader interrupts ICC World Cup final

PIX: Pitch invader interrupts ICC World Cup final

July 14, 2019 17:05 IST

The Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand was briefly interrupted by a pitch invader.

England had reduced the Black Caps to 45-1 at Lord’s this morning when a woman attempted to enter the field of play. She was hauled back into the stands by stewards.

The woman, believed to be Elena Zdorovetskiy, apparently the mother of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was advertising the same x-rated website that the pitch invader at the Champions League final between Liverpooland Tottenham promoted.

Zdorovetskiy invaded the 2014 World Cup final between Germany and Argentina.

ICC World Cup

IMAGE: A pitch invader is tackled by stewards during the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
 
ICC World Cup
IMAGE: A pitch invader is stopped by stewards  A pitch invader is stopped by stewards. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
 
ICC World Cup
IMAGE: A pitch invader was hauled back into the stands by stewards at Lord's. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Rediff Sports Desk
