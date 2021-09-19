News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cairns gears up for 'greatest challenge' after heart surgery

Cairns gears up for 'greatest challenge' after heart surgery

Source: PTI
September 19, 2021 16:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'A long road ahead, but I'm grateful to be here.'

Chris Cairns

IMAGE: Chris Cairns had collapsed last month after suffering a massive heart attack, resulting in an aortic dissection. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns on Sunday said the spinal stroke he suffered following a life-saving heart surgery last month will provide him 'with possibly the greatest challenge I've ever faced in rehab going forward'.

 

The 51-year-old former cricketer had collapsed last month after suffering a massive heart attack, resulting in an aortic dissection.

Aortic dissection is a serious condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery (aorta).

Following a heart surgery he suffered several complications including a paralysis in his legs and a stroke in his spine.

"Just about six weeks ago I suffered a Type A aortic dissection which essentially means there's a tear in one of my arteries of the heart," Cairns said in the video posted on Twitter.

"I had several surgeries and grafts, and very thankfully, the specialists were able to save the heart itself.

"One of the complications that arose was a spinal stroke, which in itself will provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I have ever faced in rehab going forward," he said.

One of the best all-rounders of his time, Cairns, who played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006, thanked the doctors and nurses for saving his life.

"A long road ahead, but I'm grateful to be here.

"Huge thanks to the team here at Canberra Hospital, to St Vincent's in Sydney, the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists - you saved my life.

"Thanks also to all the well wishes that have been sent through to Mel, my wife, and I. Uplifting, humbling and so, so special," Cairns said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why KKR's Gill, Rana are about to shock the world
Why KKR's Gill, Rana are about to shock the world
Pakistan will overcome crisis, says PCB chief
Pakistan will overcome crisis, says PCB chief
NZ players reach Dubai after derailed Pakistan tour
NZ players reach Dubai after derailed Pakistan tour
What Amarinder told Sonia before quitting as CM
What Amarinder told Sonia before quitting as CM
IPL: KKR look to script turnaround against RCB
IPL: KKR look to script turnaround against RCB
Sukhjinder Randhawa tops the race for Punjab CM's post
Sukhjinder Randhawa tops the race for Punjab CM's post
Delighted to have put IPL back on track: Jay Shah
Delighted to have put IPL back on track: Jay Shah

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Delighted to have put IPL back on track: Jay Shah

Delighted to have put IPL back on track: Jay Shah

'ECB needs to ensure players comfort for Ashes tour'

'ECB needs to ensure players comfort for Ashes tour'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances