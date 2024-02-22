News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chepauk no longer a fortress for CSK: Abhinav Mukund

Chepauk no longer a fortress for CSK: Abhinav Mukund

Source: PTI
February 22, 2024 22:29 IST
IMAGE: Abhinav Mukund believes Chennai Super Kings can be beaten at home. Photograph: BCCI

With defending champions Chennai Super Kings slated to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL season-opener this year, former batter Abhinav Mukund feels Chepauk is 'no longer a fortress' for the five-time winners.

Mukund, who played for Chennai Super Kings between 2008-2012, said on Thursday that RCB can fancy their chances but backed CSK to prevail.

 

“CSK versus RCB has been a great rivalry over the years. RCB have come incredibly close to winning at Chepauk but couldn't cross the line. A couple of these moments will be etched in fans' hearts," Mukund said.

‘CSK looks stronger on paper’

“The good thing for RCB is that the pitches in Chennai have changed. It's no longer a fortress for CSK. They lost to Punjab (Kings) and KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) at home (last year) even though they won the trophy.

“But looking at the spin-friendly conditions and the spinners they have, CSK looks stronger on paper," the former India batter was quoted as saying by Jio Cinema.

The schedule for the first two weeks and 21 matches of the T20 extravaganza was announced on Thursday with the MS Dhoni-led CSK playing two matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chennai's next home fixture would be a repeat of last year's final with a clash against Gujarat Titans on March 26.

‘Dhoni makes them champions – that’s his speciality’

Meanwhile, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar expected Dhoni to be in his usual elements as the leader.

"MS Dhoni will do his thing. He'll show us that captaincy that has such a huge impact just like last season," Manjrekar was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

"With the role that MS Dhoni had last season, it's clear to see that captaincy in the IPL is so important.

“As a batter, he contributed a bit, but for the youngsters and inexperienced players, he makes them champions — that's his speciality," he added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
