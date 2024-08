Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Shubman Gill is enjoying a well-deserved break in Europe before the start of the domestic season.

The talented opener, set to lead Team 'A' in Duleep Trophy 2024, has been soaking up the sun in Greece.

Gill shared a glimpse of his European getaway on Instagram, posting pictures relaxing in a luxurious Greek resort.

'Selectively social... antisocial' captures Gill's laid-back vibe.