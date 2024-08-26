'Pack your bags and leave': Basit slams Pakistan players

IMAGE: Bangladesh scripted history by clinching a 10-wicket win in Rawalpindi. Their emphatic triumph marked their first win against Pakistan in the Test format. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCB/X

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed Abdullah Shafique for his lacklustre performance in the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Pakistan's decision to declare at 448/6 in the first innings came back to haunt them after Bangladesh outplayed them in all facets of the game.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side scripted history by clinching a 10-wicket win in Rawalpindi. Their emphatic triumph marked their first win against Pakistan in the Test format.

Basit didn't hold back while criticising the Pakistan opener and pinpointed Shafique's wicket as the reason behind the team's loss.

"If I was in the dressing room, I would have told Abdullah Shafique to pack his bags and leave. His shot was the reason Pakistan lost the match. After hitting 37, you are giving away your wicket with such a shot. Shan Masood should punish Shafique. This is Pakistan's team, not your local team. They played the wrong combination," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Shafique wasn't the only one who gave away his wicket cheaply. Naseem Shah was yet another one who tried to go for glory when holding the fort was the need of the situation.

"Look at the way Naseem Shah gave away his wicket. This is Pakistan cricket, not street cricket, this happens in England's league cricket," he added.

"Shaheen Afridi should be rested 100 per cent. He should go and play first-class cricket. He should be rested. Ali S put in a lot of effort. Pakistan failed in bowling, fielding and batting. They beat us in all departments. It is wrong to say that the team had a bad day," Basit said.

Apart from players being lured into playing false shots, Pakistan's failure to read the nature of the surface was also among the root causes of their loss.

Basit believes Pakistan's Test head coach, Jason Gillespie, fell short in perceiving the pitch.

"Both Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie lost their opening matches. They both made mistakes. Kirsten made a mistake in the Super Over against the US, and Jason made a mistake in reading the pitch," he noted.

After trailing 1-0, with an aim to go level in the series, Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on August 30.