The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between Australia and England at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday featured two brilliant centuries and a record-breaking chase.

However, one of the biggest talking points of the match was Alex Carey’s jaw-dropping catch, which led to Phil Salt’s dismissal. Was this the catch of the tournament?

The 33-year-old, playing as a fielder instead of his usual role as a wicketkeeper, produced a moment of brilliance at mid-on. Ben Dwarshuis angled a fuller delivery into the pads, and as Salt flicked it away, Carey launched himself to the right, plucking the ball out of thin air in a breathtaking display of athleticism.

Carey wasn’t done yet - he also took a sharp, straightforward catch at mid-on to dismiss Jamie Smith, further proving his impact in the field. With Josh Inglis taking over wicketkeeping duties, Carey made sure his presence was still felt, delivering what could be the most spectacular catch of the tournament.