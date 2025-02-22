HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India's anthem plays in Pakistan, PCB blames ICC

India's anthem plays in Pakistan, PCB blames ICC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 22, 2025 22:00 IST

x

Left red-faced after India's national anthem played for a fraction of a second at the start of the Australia-England Champions Trophy match in Lahore on Saturday, the Pakistan Cricket Board has blamed the ICC for the fiasco and demanded an explanation from the world body.

IMAGE: A source close to the ICC confirmed that the PCB had sent a letter to the governing body outlining the incident and demanding an explanation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farid Khan/X

At the start of the game when the two teams lined up for their national anthems, the spectators were left surprised as the Indian national anthem played for a second before being stopped.

A source close to the ICC confirmed that the PCB had sent a letter to the governing body outlining the incident and demanding an explanation.

 

"The PCB has made it clear that the ICC needs to offer some explanation as their people are responsible for the (national anthem) playlist of teams in the Champions Trophy.

"Since India is not playing in Pakistan, it is hard to understand how their anthem was played by mistake from the playlist," the source said.

India had refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns and are playing their share of Champions Trophy games in Dubai. The traditional rivals are due to clash on Sunday in a crucial match a loss in which will knock Pakistan out of the tournament.

The PCB had earlier also written to the ICC about its name logo not being displayed on television screens when India played Bangladesh in Dubai on Friday.

The ICC then assured the PCB that it was a mistake and all matches in Dubai will use the three-line horizontal logo with Pakistan's name. PTI Cor PM

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
Champions Trophy: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
PIX: Champions Trophy launched at historic Lahore Fort
PIX: Champions Trophy launched at historic Lahore Fort
Champions Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan
Champions Trophy-chasing Aussies touch down in Pakistan
Hero or Zero? Pakistan races against time for Champions Trophy venues
Hero or Zero? Pakistan races against time for Champions Trophy venues
Champions Trophy: Pakistan Deploys 12,000 Cops
Champions Trophy: Pakistan Deploys 12,000 Cops

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Wonderful Properties Of Cloves

webstory image 2

India's 10 Tallest Statues

webstory image 3

Travelling? Don't Let Your Phone Get Hacked: 8 Tips

VIDEOS

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi Lit Fest1:52

Modi's special gesture to Pawar wins hearts at Marathi...

Rekha Gupta feels proud as she meets her college Principal1:03

Rekha Gupta feels proud as she meets her college Principal

Alia-Ranbir make a stylish entry at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding0:59

Alia-Ranbir make a stylish entry at Aadar Jain-Alekha...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD