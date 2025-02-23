PIX: Leeds-born Inglis sinks England in record chase!

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell celebrate after winning the match against England on Saturday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Australia pulled off a monster chase against England in the Champions Trophy on Saturday after Josh Inglis's incendiary hundred helped them to prevail in a high-scoring Group B thriller by five wickets.

Opener Ben Duckett smashed 165 to propel England to 351/8, a record total in the tournament's history until Australia overwhelmed it, after they were put into bat.

Inglis, born in Leeds to English parents, hammered 120 not out off 86 balls while Alex Carey (69) and Matthew Short (63) chipped in with half-centuries as Australia reached the target with 15 balls to spare.



"We thought around 350 was going to be chaseable for a moment," Australia captain Steve Smith said.



"For a moment, it looked like they were probably going to get over 400, so we're pleased by that (bowling) effort.



"And yeah, we were confident we could chase this down."

The way Australia completed the highest chase in a men's event in an ICC tournament was in stark contrast to their wobbly start.



Jofra Archer took a return catch to dismiss the dangerous Travis Head and Mark Wood removed Steve Smith with an 150-kph rocket.



Short and Marnus Labuschagne (47) propped up Australia before England struck back with their spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone.

Inglis raised 146 runs with Carey, who was dropped on 49 by Archer, as Australia reclaimed control of the see-saw contest and never let it go.



Brydon Carse removed Carey in the 42nd over but Inglis raced to a 77-ball hundred reaching the mark with a six off Archer.



Glenn Maxwell produced an unbeaten cameo of 32 off 15 balls to ease any pressure on Inglis, who sealed Australia's victory with his sixth six.

IMAGE: Matthew Short's fifty rallied Australia after a couple of early wickets. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Australia had arrived with a second-string pace attack and their missing frontline quicks included skipper Pat Cummins.



Stand-in skipper Smith elected to field and they did not have to wait long for a breakthrough thanks to Carey's spectacular athleticism at mid-on.

Phil Salt had flicked a Ben Dwarshuis (3/66) delivery and Carey moved to his right, leapt and plucked a one-handed stunner on the edge of the 30-yard circle.



The bowler-fielder duo combined again to remove Jamie Smith, whose promotion to number three did not pay off.

Duckett combined in a stand of 158 with Joe Root (68) to lay the foundation for England's big total.

Adam Zampa dismissed Root and Jos Buttler fell for 23 but Duckett went on to eclipse New Zealander Nathan Astle's record for the highest individual score in the Champions Trophy.



Duckett struck 17 fours and three sixes before falling lbw to Labuschagne after a 143-ball knock.

Buttler said England had put up a "pretty good score".



"It's a little bit wet and there was always the worry, if the dew does come in, it may play a bit better and skid on," he said.



"However, all being said, whatever happens with the conditions, to chase down 350 is a fantastic effort."