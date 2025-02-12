Chakravarthy's Champions Trophy spot in doubt?

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy, who made his ODI debut just two days ago in Cuttack, complained of discomfort in his right calf. Photograph: BCCI

Just hours after being named to India's Champions Trophy squad, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been sidelined with a calf injury.

He was ruled out of the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, raising concerns about his fitness for the upcoming tournament.

India made three changes for the final match, two tactical and one forced, with captain Rohit Sharma confirming at the toss that Chakravarthy was unavailable. ‘Varun, unfortunately, did not pull up well,’ Rohit said.

The spinner, who made his ODI debut just two days ago in Cuttack, complained of discomfort in his right calf. Chakravarthy, a late addition to the Champions Trophy squad replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, debuted in the previous ODI but now faces a race against time to recover.

The BCCI later issued an official statement, stating, ‘Varun Chakravarthy was unavailable for selection for the 3rd ODI due to a sore right calf.’

The timing couldn't be worse for Chakravarthy and the Indian team.

With the Champions Trophy squad finalised, any further changes require ICC approval. The extent of Chakravarthy's injury remains unknown, leaving India anxiously awaiting updates on his condition.

Will his Champions Trophy dream be cut short before it even begins?