'Chahal Has Been Totally Finished'

'His file has been closed. I have got no idea why they did that.'

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal's future with Team India is uncertain. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Yuzvendra Chahal, once a key figure in India's white-ball setup, seems to have been sidelined from the national team.

His omission from the recent ICC Champions Trophy squad, despite India selecting four spin-bowling options, has fuelled speculation about the end of his international career.

Retired Indian opener Aakash Chopra describes this decision as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Chahal's career with Team India.

This exclusion is not an isolated setback for the 34-year-old Indian wrist-spinner. Haryana also overlooked him for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and although the Punjab Kings made him the most expensive spinner in IPL auction history, he has not represented India since January 2023.

Meanwhile, his former spin partner Kuldeep Yadav, has cemented his place in the ODI side alongside Ravindra Jadeja, with Axar Patel emerging as a strong all-round option.

'He last played in January 2023. So it's been two years for him. His numbers are also very good. He has picked up a lot of wickets and was consistently doing well,' Chopra said on his YouTube channel, questioning why Chahal has been consistently sidelined despite his performances.

Chopra also elaborated on why Chahal's return may now be implausible. 'Because it's been two years since it (Chahal's file) has been closed, there is no place for Yuzi also here because as soon as you suddenly pick him out of the blue, it will be seen as a regressive step.'

India's selectors have clearly established Kuldeep and Jadeja as their lead spinners in ODIs, a combination that proved effective during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Axar's impressive performances, especially in the victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, and his versatility with the bat, ball, and in the field, have pushed him ahead of Chahal in the pecking order.

Washington Sundar's inclusion as a fourth spinner for the Champions Trophy raised eyebrows, with some viewing his selection as a move that trumped pacer Mohammed Siraj rather than directly competing with Chahal.