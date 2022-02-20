IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans unveil team logo in Metaverse

New franchise Gujarat Titans on Sunday unveiled their team logo in the Metaverse ahead of their maiden IPL season this year.



The logo was launched by captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Ashish Nehra and batter Shubman Gill, who had the first-ever interaction in The Titans Dugout in the Metaverse.

The logo features an apex echoing the spirit for what they are called the 'Titans' – to move upward and beyond with the aim to achieve higher goals. It symbolises the aspirations of the team to achieve the ‘pinnacle’ of success in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise said in a media release.



The team logo takes inspiration from the shape of a 'Kite' that soars up and high in the sky, reflecting the team's urge to scale new horizons of endless possibilities. As kite-flying is an integral part of Gujarat's cultural heritage with festivities like the Uttarayan festival, the logo reflects the rich cultural heritage and legacy of the state, the basis on which the team's foundation is built upon, it further added.



Gujarat Titans further said that the logo also features a 'bolt of lightning', symbolizing the sheer energy and the immense power to illuminate even the darkest of the skies in a split second, which in the context of the team, will stand for their determination to turn adversity into triumph.



Gujarat Titans have built a strong team combination at the IPL mega-auction, with marquee players such as Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, and Lockie Ferguson. The squad also includes the likes of Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, who will be joining the team's draft picks - Hardik, Rashid Khan and Gill.