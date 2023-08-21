News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal drops cryptic post after Asia Cup omission

Chahal drops cryptic post after Asia Cup omission

Source: ANI
August 21, 2023 23:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a regular for Team India in the shorter formats, especially in home conditions, missed out on Asia Cup. Photograph: BCCI

After India announced the squad of the Asia Cup on Monday, Yuzvendra Chaha shared a cryptic response on not being selected for the team.

 

Chahal took his X (formerly Twitter) and shared a tweet of the 'Sunrise' emoji.

In the year so far, Chahal has taken nine wickets in nine T20I matches that he has played, while Kuldeep Yadav who has been selected ahead of him has better stats. He has taken seven wickets in three matches with the best figures of 4/6 and eight wickets in seven T20Is, with the best figures of 3/28.

Yuzvendra Chahal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a strong 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which will begin on August 30 with Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul returning to the squad and Tilak Verma also getting a place in the team.

During the squad announcement, Team India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, "Axar Patel has done really well. He can bat too. Kuldeep Yadav has had a fantastic run to this point. So someone had to miss out. Kuldeep is currently a little ahead of him (Chahal)."

Skipper Rohit said that the team had a discussion about an off or leg spinner.

"The door is open for all. If we need Chahal in World Cup, we will try to squeeze him in. The same goes for Ashwin and Washington," Rohit added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Tilak's selection for Asia Cup: 'Brave and smart call'
Tilak's selection for Asia Cup: 'Brave and smart call'
DK unveils India's secret weapons for Asia Cup success
DK unveils India's secret weapons for Asia Cup success
Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup
Rahul, Shreyas back in Indian squad for Asia Cup
World C'ships: Prannoy, Sen advance; Srikanth exits
World C'ships: Prannoy, Sen advance; Srikanth exits
Bulk of Kharge's CWC from SC/ST, OBCs, minorities
Bulk of Kharge's CWC from SC/ST, OBCs, minorities
Pakistan Hockey fires entire coaching team before Asiad
Pakistan Hockey fires entire coaching team before Asiad
Sift Kaur earns sixth Olympics quota place for India
Sift Kaur earns sixth Olympics quota place for India

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Will India's Selection Gambles Pay Off?

Will India's Selection Gambles Pay Off?

'No doors are closed on anyone'

'No doors are closed on anyone'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances