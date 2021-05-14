News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal's father hospitalised with COVID symptoms

Chahal's father hospitalised with COVID symptoms

By Rediff Cricket
May 14, 2021 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: The Chahals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal's parents have tested positive for coronavirus, his wife Dhanashree Verma informed on Instagram.

Yuzi's father K K Chahal, who is an advocate, has been admitted to a hospital with 'severe symptoms'. His mother Sunita Devi is being treated at home.

Dhanashree said it has been a difficult experience for herself and her family over the last two months.

'April-May. It's been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It'[s really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered,' Dhanashree, who is a dentist, said..

'But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to Covid and its complications,' the choreographer and YouTube star added.

'And now my parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home.'

'I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst,' Dhanashree wrote. 'I am taking all the precautions, but Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Former India pacer RP Singh's father dies of COVID
Former India pacer RP Singh's father dies of COVID
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla loses father to COVID
Chetan Sakariya's father succumbs to COVID-19
Chetan Sakariya's father succumbs to COVID-19
This plate of Indian food has gone viral
This plate of Indian food has gone viral
Vihari is arranging hospital beds for COVID patients
Vihari is arranging hospital beds for COVID patients
Know what Amitabh has done for Covid care?
Know what Amitabh has done for Covid care?
Can feel pain of those affected by Covid: Modi
Can feel pain of those affected by Covid: Modi

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Veda's heartbreaking note for mother, sister

Veda's heartbreaking note for mother, sister

I was scared: Saha on battle with COVID

I was scared: Saha on battle with COVID

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use