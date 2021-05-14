Chahal's father hospitalised with COVID symptoms

May 14, 2021 13:49 IST

IMAGE: The Chahals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Yuzvendra Chahal's parents have tested positive for coronavirus, his wife Dhanashree Verma informed on Instagram.

Yuzi's father K K Chahal, who is an advocate, has been admitted to a hospital with 'severe symptoms'. His mother Sunita Devi is being treated at home.

Dhanashree said it has been a difficult experience for herself and her family over the last two months.

'April-May. It's been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It'[s really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered,' Dhanashree, who is a dentist, said..

'But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to Covid and its complications,' the choreographer and YouTube star added.

'And now my parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home.'

'I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst,' Dhanashree wrote. 'I am taking all the precautions, but Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family.'