Rediff.com  » Cricket » Former India pacer RP Singh's father dies of COVID

Former India pacer RP Singh's father dies of COVID

May 12, 2021 21:48 IST
RP Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Former India pacer RP Singh lost his father Shiv Prasad Singh, who died on Wednesday in a Lucknow hospital due to COVID-19.

The former skipper of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy team tweeted to announce his bereavement.

 

'It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa.'

Shiv Prasad Singh had tested COVID positive for coronavirus a few weeks back and was undergoing treatment in a hospital. RP Singh withdrew from IPL commentary duty due to his father's illness.

Former India cricketers and RP’s ex-teammates Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Romesh Powar and Gyanendra Pandey as well as former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal expressed condolences.

RP Singh represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals before hanging his boots in September 2018.

AGENCIES
